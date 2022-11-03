Atiku: If I win the election, I will sell all the national oil refineries to investors

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has said that if he becomes president, he will sell all Nigerian oil refineries to businessmen.

Atiku stated this during a special interview with the Voice of America during a visit to Washington.

“My position on this is not something new; I already said years ago I will sell them,” Atiku said in an interview with the head of VOA’s Hausa Department, Aliyu Mustapha Sokoto, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Regarding the problem of oil theft in southern Nigeria, Atiku, who held the position of vice president between 1999-2007, he would use his power as a president to deal with the problem.

“This is a different problem, we need to figure out how we can use government influence to stop it because there is a real cooperation from the NNPC workers and the security agencies that have been given the right to look after the roads or Oil pipelines are being laid.”

Nigeria has four oil refineries in Kaduna, Warri and Fatakwal, which are not working properly because they need repairs.

As a result, most of the crude oil used in the country is imported from foreign countries.

