Atiku: I will unify the country if voted into power

BY AMOS OKIOMA

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has promised to unify the country if voted into power come February 25, 2023.

He said the country has not been this divided since the present administration of All Progressives Congress Party came into power. Saying the people should not make the mistake of leaving PDP.

Atiku dropped this during a campaign rally at the state Pavilion Ox-Bow Lake in Yenagoa Bayelsa state. He added that he will restore the country lost glory. “I will restore security in this country. I will also restore the economy and Resource Control”.

“Between 1999 to 2015, Nigeria had the best economy and became the largest in Africa. But today the All Progressives Congress Party government has brought it down. When we come into power, we will restore back the economy and uplift the living conditions of the people.”

Speaking further said, the issue of ASUU will be completely resolve, Saying PDP government when they come onboard will restructure the country and will give Niger Delta the needed attention to get what they deserve. “I therefore solicit for your votes,” he said.

In his remarks, the governor of Bayelsa state, Senator Douye Diri, said the only presidential candidate that have talked about Resource Control and Restructuring of the country is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

According to him, it is only Atiku that knows and understand the feeling of ijaw people and the feeling of BAYELSA state and therefore deserve the total votes of Bayelsans.

He said the election is no longer about guns and snatching of ballot boxes but by BVAs, saying the youths, the women and the elders of Bayelsa State are solidly behind PDP.

Speaking further, he said PDP has done a lot for the country through good governance and the incoming President and his Vice, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator ifeanyi Okowa, will do more to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

In his brief remark, former Governor of Bayelsa State, senator Henry Seriake Dickson, said the people of the state in the last election stood against intimidations, they stood against armoured tank and gun shot to defend their votes, Saying they resisted manipulation and they are ever ready to deliver and defend the party again during the forthcoming general election.

In his welcome address, the state chairman of Peoples Democratic party, Hon. Solomon Agwanana, said they have the human structures to win all there Election in the state.

He said the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) has put the country in a mess, So they are ready to vote out insecurity, poverty, bad governance and the bad economy they put the country into.

The national chairman of PDP, senator Iyorcha Ayu urged the people to vote for PDP to rescue the nation from bad governance , Stressing that everybody in the country is suffering as a result of bad economy.

The national chairman also received back into the PDP people who decamped from the ruling All Progressives Party in Bayelsa state in drones.

Those who left the party with teeming supporters and described their sojourn in APC as a wilderness experience include former Member House of Representatives, Rep Warman Ogoriba, Yenagoa/Kolokuma Opokuma Federal Constituency, Rep Henry Ofongo and Soudoaguo Omoni, Ogbia Federal Constituency.

