Atiku hasn’t been fair to Northerners, we don’t know him – NEF

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has denied report that it endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

A member of the forum, Alhaji Seidu Baba, who addressed the press in Abuja on Saturday, said the former vice president cannot be their consensus candidate.

According to him, the PDP candidate has not been fair to the Northerners to deserve their endorsement.

He said, although, Atiku has been scheming to be endorsed as the sole candidate of the North, NEF has not endorsed him.

Baba said: “There was an attempt to cajole and even force the NEF to adopt him (Atiku), shows how desperate he is.

“Many people believe, though the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-rufai, was condemning Northern elders, it is believed, his real target was Atiku Abubakar.

“There is no way Atiku can be a Northern candidate, because he does not know them and we do not know him.

“It is believes Atiku got wind of his rejection the reason he failed to show up at the NEF Assembly and could not send any representative.

“Atiku has not been seen as somebody who is closed to the North, because he has not been fair to us.”

