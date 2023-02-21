Atiku, Emefiele, Okowa targeted Tinubu with Naira swap crisis – Senator Adeyemi

By Haruna Salami

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele are allegedly behind the current cash crunch crisis caused by Naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The senator representing Kogi West senatorial district, Senator Smart Adeyemi levelled this accusation on Monday at his Maitama residence in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists on the coming Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said Emefiele connived with Atiku in unleashing the hardship on Nigerians for the sole purpose of making Nigerians voting against candidates of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in the 2023 general election.

Adeyemi posited that the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was the main target of the crisis, to pave way for emergence of Atiku and Okowa as President and Vice President of Nigeria, but which according to him, has failed.

The plot he added, arose from failure of Emefiele’s presidential ambition with attendant move of foisting his cousin, Governor Okowa as Vice Presidential candidate of PDP.

“The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is the architect of the crisis facing the country from the naira redesign policy.

“He came up with the policy after failing to realise his presidential ambition last year. As good as the policy may be painted, why implementing it at election period?

“Unfortunately for them, the political misfortune targeted with the policy for APC candidates, particularly the Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has backfired through the stance taken by Tinubu against it.

“Nigerians have through the crisis, know those standing for the people and those happy for their sufferings. Tinubu is with the people and will be overwhelmingly voted for, come Saturday during the presidential election.

“Aside their plotted agenda through the policy, Atiku supposed not to be contesting in the first place in this election in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice as rightly considered by APC Northern governors.

“As far as those rooting for the unity and oneness of Nigerians are concerned across the various political parties, the presidential contest on Saturday is between Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC and Peter Obi of the Labour Party since power is expected to shift to the Southern part of the country”.

