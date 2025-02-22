Atiku, El- Rufai visit Clark’s family

…as fmr VP suggests how to immortalise Edwin

By Tunde Opalana

In what looks like a public display of a newly found political re- alignment, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and former governor of Kaduna State made public appearance together in Abuja on Friday.

Atiku Abubakar led a delegation which includes el- Rufai to the Abuja residence of the deceased statesman and PANDEF leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

Also on the delegation were former Governor of Adamawa State, Bindow Jibrilla.

The delegation was received by Pen Clark, on behalf of the family.

Atiku, during his short remarks during the visit noted that, “the best way to truly immortalize the late foremost nationalist and statesman, Chief Edwin Clark is to pursue a deliberate agenda of unity and inclusiveness in Nigeria.”

Similarly, Mallam el-Rufai, in his remarks, enjoined the family of the late Clark to take a cue from the legacy of Chief Clark, “by making sure that his struggle for a united Nigeria is sustained.”