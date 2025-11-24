Atiku demands probe  of  Xpress Payments Solutions’ appointment as TSA collector 

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has charged the Federal Government to publicly explain the status of Xpress Payments Solutions Limited in collection of revenues to the coffers of the government.

He said the quiet appointment of Xpress Payments Solutions Limited as a new TSA collecting agent which is not an administrative decision, is a dangerous resurrection of the Alpha Beta revenue cartel that dominated Lagos State during and after the Tinubu years.

According to him, that model created a private toll gate around public revenue and funnelled state funds into the hands of a politically connected monopoly.

In a personally signed statement on Sunday, Atiku said what is been witnessed now is the attempt to nationalise that same template, “moving Nigeria from a republic to a private holding company controlled by a small circle of vested interests.”

The Turaki Adamawa said “to introduce such a policy in the middle of a national tragedy, while Nigerians are mourning loved ones lost to the deepening insecurity crisis, is not only insensitive, it is a deliberate act of governance by stealth. When a nation is grieving, leadership should show empathy and focus on securing lives, not on expanding private revenue pipelines.”

He said this latest move raises fundamental questions such as “why was this appointment rushed and smuggled into the public space without consultation, stakeholder engagement, or National Assembly oversight?

“What value does Xpress Payments add that existing TSA channels do not already provide? Who truly benefits from this? Nigeria or an entrenched political network?

“This is not reform. This is state capture masquerading as digital innovation.”

He said “Nigeria does not need more middlemen between citizens and their government revenue. What we need is greater transparency, stronger institutions, and a tax system free from political capture.

Atiku, therefore called for “immediate suspension of the Xpress Payments appointment pending a public inquiry; full disclosure of the contractual terms, beneficiaries, fee structures, and selection criteria; a comprehensive audit of TSA operations to prevent the creeping privatisation of revenue collection, a legal framework, not executive shortcuts, that prohibits the insertion of private proxies into core government revenue systems; and a national security priority shift, recognising that a country under assault cannot afford economic governance conducted in the shadows.”

He warned that”Nigeria’s revenues are not political spoils. They are the lifeblood of our national survival, especially at a time when insecurity is tearing communities apart.

“The government must abandon this Lagos-style revenue cartelisation and return to the path of transparency, constitutionalism, and public accountability.”