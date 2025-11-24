Atiku Abubakar joins ADC, says leaving PDP was “heartbreaking”

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He registered and collected his membership card on Monday at Jada Ward 1 in Jada LGA of Adamawa State.

Atiku resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July, accusing the party of abandoning its founding principles. He described his exit as “heartbreaking”, saying the PDP had strayed from the ideals on which it was established.

Atiku, 78, was the PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

In May key opposition leaders had agreed to adopt the ADC as the coalition platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Prominent figures in the coalition include Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation; Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023; Nasir el-Rufai, former Kaduna governor; and John Oyegun, former APC national chairman.

Others are Uche Secondus, former PDP national chairman; Sam Egwu, former governor of Ebonyi State; Aminu Tambuwal, former governor of Sokoto State; and Liyel Imoke, former governor of Cross River State.