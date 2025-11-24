November 24, 2025
image
Politics

Atiku Abubakar joins ADC, says leaving PDP was “heartbreaking”

By 5 No comment
Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). He registered and collected his membership card on Monday at Jada Ward 1 in Jada LGA of Adamawa State.

Atiku resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July, accusing the party of abandoning its founding principles. He described his exit as “heartbreaking”, saying the PDP had strayed from the ideals on which it was established.

Atiku, 78, was the PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

In May key opposition leaders had agreed to adopt the ADC as the coalition platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Prominent figures in the coalition include Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation; Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023; Nasir el-Rufai, former Kaduna governor; and John Oyegun, former APC national chairman.

Others are Uche Secondus, former PDP national chairman; Sam Egwu, former governor of Ebonyi State; Aminu Tambuwal, former governor of Sokoto State; and Liyel Imoke, former governor of Cross River State.

Tags:

Promise Eze

Related Posts

Oguntoyinbo

Oguntoyinbo felicitates Odeyemi, Olagookun as chairman, Forum Of NNPP state chairmen nationwide, S’ West states respectively

By Ihesiulo Grace

Lagos Assembly expresses worry, seeks ban of ‘Sokundaye’ drink, others

By Ihesiulo Grace
elections

Council makes case for diaspora voting rights in 2023 elections

By Ihesiulo Grace

Leave a Reply