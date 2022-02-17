Athen Media Credente launches #FebruaryForAlliance campaign

It is the month of love and black history month and it is best to celebrate amazing inter-brand relations. Humans make brands function; we are celebrating communication, partnership and collaboration.

The season of love is mostly known for what it is. It is the time of the year where love is shown to who, which and those we care about. For what the month is worth, it’s the month to give.

History has shown how powerful the month of February is, as Athen Media Credente embarks on a cause to show inter-brands and businesses relationship.

The PR agency is using the greatness of the month to celebrate Communication, Partnership and Collaboration, by visiting and celebrating with a couple of successful black owned businesses and brands in Lagos, Nigeria.

The agency looks to touch the industries it represents and it projects the openness for more opportunities and collaborations.

The annual campaign came to exist after the agency joined Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management in 2021, the reflection of the partnership further built the reach and influence Athen Media Credente has across the world.

Names topping the list of brands visited are Landwey Investment, The Plug Entertainment, Nike Art Galleria, Ofadaboy, and others.

This will further solidify Athen Media Credente in the creative industry as a multifaceted Communications Agency.

The campaign is tagged #FebruaryForAlliance, a statement to propel the importance in recognizing efforts amidst inter-brands communication, partnership and collaboration.

With this strategic recognition and approach, Athen Media Credente encourages brand transparency in the music/entertainment sectors, investment and real estate industry, and tap for further collaboration with the art and technology eco systems.

