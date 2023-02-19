At Yola grand finale campaign, Atiku thanks Nigerians for support

…says PDP Govt will stick to campaign promises

By Tunde Opalana

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) concluded its nationwide presidential campaign Saturday in Yola, Adamawa State, its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar appreciated Nigerians in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for unprecedented support and warn reception.

The enthusiastic acceptance of the party during the campaign your, he said attest to the wide acceptance of PDP and willingness of Nigerian across board to elect a PDP government to be led by himself and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa at the poll next Saturday.

He said “today is the final day of our rally all over the country, I want to use this opportunity not only to address the people of Adamawa State but the entire country. I want to thank Nigerians in the 36 states of the federation who have come out in the last six months, to show solidarity, to show support to our party and myself.”

While assuring Nigerian of full implementation of all campaign promises made by the party, Atiku said, “let me promise Nigerians that we shall never disappoint you. If you give us your mandate we promise to live by our promises that we have a united country, that we have a peaceful country, that we have a buoyant economy for our country, and we have the best education for our children and also we devolve powers to states and local governments with corresponding resources.

“These are the five key points the PDP has promised to deliver, therefore, I want to reiterate to the commitment of those key points.”

The presidential candidate challenged the people of the state not to waiver but to continue supporting PDP administration.

“Adamawa State you know this is an abundant opportunity for you if you elect PDP to the presidency, if you elect PDP to continue to govern the state. I don’t have to tell you what I can do for Adamawa, you know this and Nigeria in general.

“You know me I live by my words and commitment. I want to appeal to you to vote for the PDP from top to bottom. Don’t be misled by any propaganda by anybody. This is where the future of our state and country resides in the hands of PDP.

“I want to appeal to you to vote for the PDP because I know you have never fail us. My citizens of Adamawa State I can’t thank you enough but don’t forget that Nigerians have been very kind to you, they elected me in 2019 to lead this party and again they have not disappointed, they elected me again this time.

“I appeal to you not to disappoint Nigerians for the favour they have done to you. I want to appeal to you from today go all out to your local governments, to your wards, to your units, to your households and encourage people to vote. Let us record the highest votes ever,” he pleaded.

His running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who described Atiku as a wonderful man said the candidate is somebody who understands Nigeria and is ready to attend to all the numerous challenges facing the country.

Okowa said, “we know that Nigerians are in pains, troubled in their hearts, hungry, students are worried about their education and we know that even small business men are worried that their business will collapse. Many of our farmers are worried if they can even produce from their farms because of the insecurity, the fact that they cannot have access to fertilizers because of the high cost.

“Do not worry, help is on the way and that help is Atiku Abubakar. All we need to do is to take our PVC, get it ready for Saturday, mobilize yourself, those in the communities, towns, your friends, fathers, mothers, and on the election day, come out enmasse and cast your votes and you are sure that your future is secured.

“I count myself lucky to be his vice presidential candidate, because I know he is capable of delivering. He is someone I can learn from, but those other people who are contesting they want to use Nigeria to learn. We are not looking for learners. We are looking for experience men with capacity, knowledge of Nigeria that can unite us, secure this country and return our economy to the part of growth and the only person among those contesting is Atiku Abubakar. “

