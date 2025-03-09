At last, CJ reassigns Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case to another Judge

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court , Justice John Tsoho has finally reassigned Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s trial on terrorism related charges to another judge .

A press release issued by the leader of Nnamdi Kanu legal team, Aloy Ejimakor, Esq on Saturday expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice of Nigeria ,CJN ,for her prompt intervention and sound administrative discretion on the matter.

The release tagged: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case finally reassigned to another Judge”, did not name the new judge that is assigned to handle the case . It read as follows:

*Yesterday, before the legal team conducted our routine visitation to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we received two separate official letters regarding his case. The letters are momentous and somewhat pyrrhic.

READ ALSO: FG designate Ekpa, 16 others as terrorism financiers

“One letter was from the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, responding to a recent letter we had written to her, seeking her prompt administrative intervention (as the administrative head of Nigerian judiciary) on the matter of a proper and lawful reassignment of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case, following the recusal of the Judge that was conducting it.

“The other letter was from the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, informing us that the case has been reassigned to another Judge of the Federal High Court.

“Consequent upon these latest developments, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu instructed the legal team to publicly convey his sincere gratitudes to the Chief Justice of Nigeria for her sound administrative discretions and the despatch with which she responded to our request.

“He also expressed his profound appreciations to members of the general public who publicly expressed their support to our righteous demands that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case be reassigned to another Judge, as the law demands.

“To be sure, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has always been ready to take his trial because he is firmly convinced of his innocence.

“But the perverse events of the past six months (from September 2024, when the recusal happened) posed portent dangers to his constitutional rights, particularly his right to fair and speedy hearing. It was in view of these untoward developments that we were propelled to resort to taking extraordinary measures to ensure that his case is properly reassigned and conducted in accordance with the law.

“So, now that the first steps have been taken by the authorities to do the lawful thing, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his legal team shall take stock and hanker down to the zealous preparation of his defense.” the legal team stated.

Our correspondent recalled that the case has been before justice Binta Nyako since 2015 . Though an interlocutory appeal went up to the Supreme Court who referred the matter back to the trial court for retrial , it had not progress beyond several failed re-arraignment attempts since last year.