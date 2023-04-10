At Easter, Okowa, Governor – Elect charge Deltans on state building

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has called on Christians across the country to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ, who in spite of his heavenly endowments, took up the cross to redeem mankind.

Okowa made the call in an Easter Goodwill Message contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba.

He said that the country, as a community, would be a better place if adherents of Christianity imbibed the spirit of love, peace and sacrifice, which were the virtues epitomised in Christ.

He said that Nigeria was in a critical period, plagued by varying challenges and uncertainties, and charged Christians to use the solemnity of Easter to go in full supplications to God for His intervention.

According to Okowa, Nigeria, as arranged by God, is a great country, but has been weighed down by leadership challenges, which reflect sorely in the socio-economic indices and poor conditions of citizens.

“I am, however, confident that with everyone returning to, and remaining with God, He will redeem the country and restore its greatness.

“I, therefore, call on Nigerians to eschew bitterness and divisive vices, and embrace the virtues of Jesus Christ to return the country to the path of glory,” he said.

In Delta, the governor stated that his administration had done well in building a stronger state for the good of all citizens and residents, and urged the people to use the period of Easter to pray for peace and love in the state.

“Easter is the reason why we are called Christians. But, Christianity places a demand on all of us – the responsibility to look out for each other and be our brother’s keepers.

“As a government, we have to the best of our abilities, used the instrumentalities of governance to affect the lives of Deltans positively. It is a path we swore to thread for the growth of our state and provide prosperity for the people.

“We shall sustain the tempo of our efforts at delivering on our promises until the last day of our tenure.

“I thank Deltans for the support given to our political party, the Peoples Democratic Party, through the ballots, in the just-concluded general elections.

“I am confident that the incoming administration, which you voted in, will continue in the steady of my administration and in the sublime development tradition of our party, laced with patriotism and love for the people.

“Nothing other than your wonderful support through prayers and good deeds that I urge every citizen of our state to give to the incoming administration,” he said.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate all Christians all over the world on the 2023 Easter celebrations.

“It is my prayer that the spiritual benefits of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ will continue to resonate in our lives and homes,” Okowa added.

In the same vein, the Governor- Elect in the state, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori called on Nigerians to make sacrifices for one another, urging them not to despair, but keep hope alive.

In his Easter message to Nigerians, contained in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the governor-elect noted that Jesus Christ, made sacrifices to humanity and implored Nigerians to emulate His selfless virtue.

He said that the nation was passing through challenges but reassured Nigerians that God would turn around the bad situation being experienced for good.

“Our nation is passing through enormous challenges at the moment, but we should not despair. We must make sacrifices for one another and for the love of our beloved country and the people. There is light at the end of the tunnel and so let us keep hope alive.

“As we celebrate this year’s Easter, let us be reassured that Almighty God can turn a bad situation around for good. Easter is all about renewed hope and faith in God for a better tomorrow.

“Let us continue to believe and be confident that there are better days ahead by the special grace of God. May the spirit of revival and renewal guide all of us.”

“Easter is a time to come together and celebrate new beginnings. Today, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus and give thanks for what He brought to our world and so with renewed hope and faith, our nation will be great again. May God shower us with blessings, love, and peace this Easter?

“This is wishing all our Christian brothers and sisters a joyous and exciting Easter. May we be surrounded by spirituality, inspiration and love? May Jesus bless us with opportunities to serve and make all Nigerians happy? Happy Easter to all of us”, the statement added.

