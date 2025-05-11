ASUU to FG: Address corruption, bureaucratic inefficiencies taking Nigeria backward

By Titus Akhigbe

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Saturday expressed worry over the high wave of institutional weaknesses, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and endemic grand corruption in the country, saying it has continued to undermine governance at all levels.

It also lamented the lack of inclusiveness, transparency and accountability ,as well as unaddressed and increasingly worsening existential conditions brought about by uncritical adoption of neoliberal economic policies noting has bred apathy, cynicism, self-help, criminality and exits (japa) especially among the youth.

The National President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, made the remarks at the 23rd National Delegates Conference of the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) held at the University of Benin main campus in Ugbowo, Benin City.

He said that although there are flashes of reform-minded leaders and active civil society actors, the connection between government policies and the realities of the common Nigerian remains disturbingly problematic.

According to him, citizens feel increasingly alienated from the unfeeling, non-responsive, and exploitative political system.

Osodeke said Nigeria remains a paradox of abundance with monumental poverty in the mix of abundance.” With its vast oil reserves, agricultural potentials, and energetic young population, the country should be a leader in global development. Instead, it wrestles with high unemployment, inflation, a depreciating currency, and rising poverty rates.

“While the informal economy keeps millions afloat, yet it largely receives little attention in national policy. When at all it did, these are policies that stiffened their growth and discourage these patriotic operators in the informal sectors who are struggling to escape and survive the suffocating neoliberal assaults with government imposition of multiple taxes and energy and communication charges.

He noted that attempts at economic diversification, particularly in technology and agriculture, show promises but require bold as well as long-term commitment and infrastructure development.

“There is the question of the sincerity of the purpose of these reforms as well as the ideological felicity that informs them. The ongoing massive brain-drain, as professionals and young graduates seek better opportunities abroad, is a direct indictment of the state of national affairs and the unmitigated failure of the ill-informed and inappropriate reform. ” he said.

The ASUU national President, who lamented the worsening insecurity in the country said from Boko Haram in the North-East to bandits in the North-West, kidnappers in the South, and secessionist agitations in the South-East, jungle justice across the country, noted that no region is immune.

” This climate of fear not only stalls development but also excites divisions among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and religious groups.

Security agencies are overwhelmed, and public confidence in their ability to safeguard life and property continues to erode. Without peace and stability, development remains a mirage.” Osodeke posited.