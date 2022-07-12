ASUU strike: We‘ll do everything possible for varsities to re-open —Minister

THE Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, has given the assurance that he would deploy all needed resources to join President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring that the ongoing strike embarked upon by the four university-based unions is called off.

Oprah, who was a former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly and also former member of the House of Representatives, further said that he would contribute his quota towards delivering democracy dividends to Nigerians.

Recall that public universities in the country have been on strike as a result of unresolved issues with the federal government which include the non-renegotion of the 2009 Agreement, controversy on the salary payment platform among others.

The unions on strike are the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, the Non-Academic Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT.

Opiah was among the seven new ministers sworn-in by the President on Wednesday at the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a statement made available to journalists, Opiah said that having sworn an oath to serve the country as minister, he would join other colleagues to build on the existing standards as well as established modalities for growth in the system.

He said he would move to work immediately to key areas of importance in the Ministry, adding that the President had given them charge to contribute their quota to nation building, DailyTimes gathered.

He said: “President Buhari has informed us that we have much to do, hence I am prepared to move into action quickly.

“There are key areas that will be of importance in line with the desire of President Buhari administration aimed at improving on the quality of education Nigerians get.

“I promise to deliver in my job using all resources available. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to serve our country under the administration of our dear President Buhari.”

While appreciating the President for the opportunity to serve, Opiah expressed gratitude to the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, for his support.

Before the ministerial appointment, Opiah, who represented Ohaji Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, was the Commissioner for Petroleum, Imo State.

