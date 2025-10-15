ASUU Strike: Reps Move to Avert Breakdown in University System

The House of Representatives has raised alarm over the possible breakdown of Nigeria’s university system following the declaration of a two week warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and has moved to intervene in the dispute between the union and the Federal Government.

This followed a motion of urgent national importance during Tuesday’s plenary, moved by Hon. Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan, who expressed concern that the industrial action, if not swiftly resolved, could escalate into another prolonged shutdown of academic activities across the country.

Whingan noted that the strike stems from unresolved issues regarding the implementation of previous agreements with the Federal Government, including revitalization funding, earned academic allowances, salary structure and university autonomy.

He warned that despite being described by ASUU as a warning strike, such actions in the past have often evolved into extended disruptions, destabilizing the academic calendar and deepening frustration among students, parents, and lecturers.

The lawmaker emphasized that the university system remains central to national development, innovation, and human capital growth, and that any interruption in its operations undermines Nigeria’s economic competitiveness, scientific advancement, and youth productivity.

Citing Section 18 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which recognizes education as a fundamental driver of social and technological progress, Whingan stressed the shared responsibility of both the government and university unions to protect the sector’s stability and quality.

He further observed that repeated strikes in the tertiary education sector have contributed to student dropouts, brain drain and eroding public confidence in Nigeria’s educational institutions, with grave implications for national development.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on University Education and Labour, Employment and Productivity to immediately intervene between the Federal Government and ASUU to facilitate a lasting resolution.

It also urged both parties to exercise restraint, embrace dialogue and prioritize the interests of students and national development, while calling for the establishment of a permanent joint consultative platform for continuous engagement with university unions.