ASUU strike: FG opposes stay of execution of NICN ruling

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Government yesterday opposed an attempt by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to move a motion before the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, for a stay of execution of the ruling of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), ordering members of the union to return to work.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, Femi Falana had sought to move the motion but the Federal Government lawyer, James Igwe, objected on the ground that he had not been served with the motion dated September 28, 2022.

The record of the Court however revealed that the motion was served on the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Following this, Igwe sought a short adjournment to enable him to respond to the motion.

Presiding Justice Barka Akawu subsequently fixed Thursday, October 6 for the hearing of the motion.

However, the court challenged the Federal Government and ASUU to resolve their dispute amicably out of court.

The three-man Appellate Court panel, presided over by Justice Barka Akawu suggested 24 hours for the two parties to have a rethink, sit down and come out with a resolution that would make Nigerians happy.

Specifically, one of the justices, Justice Biobele Georgewill tasked counsel to the Federal Government, Mr James Igwe and that of ASUU, Mr Femi Falana to first sit down as lawyers, take a patriotic position and convey the position to their clients.

The judge said: “There is time for everything, time for war and time for peace. As Ministers in the temple of justice, we want to see the two of you as Senior Lawyers encourage and explore an amicable settlement of this dispute.

“We expect to return to this court on Thursday with the good news that the dispute has been thrashed out and all the appreciation of Nigerians will go to you.

“So, talk to your clients to consider the interest of the nation for the sake of our children. As you leave here, go and sit down and talk and resolve the matter.”

Counsel to the Federal Government, James Igwe thanked the Justices for the admonitions and promised to look into the counselling with his colleague.

On his own, Falana remarked that he had initiated something similar and would be happy to do more on the way out of the strike.

The Senior lawyer however restated that an amicable resolution of the matter would involve give and take from the two parties.

Meanwhile, the court fixed October 6 for a hearing in a motion filed by ASUU for a stay of execution of the judgment of the Industrial Court which ordered the striking lecturers to go and resume work pending the resolution of their dispute with the Federal Government.

