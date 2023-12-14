ASUU reacts as Tinubu Govt removes universities from IPPIS

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commended the federal government for removing universities and other tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) payment platform.

It was earlier reported that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), on Wednesday, announced the exemption of universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and other tertiary institutions from the IPPIS payment platform.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, disclosed this after the federal cabinet meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Reacting in an interview with Daily Trust, the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, applauded the government for removing universities from the platform.

Osodeke said the development would bring universities back on track, adding that the institutions had lost their glory due to the payment platform.

He also called on the government to resolve all other pending issues that were raised in order to have a university system that would be free from incessant strike actions.

Osodeke also called on President Tinubu to address the issue of punishment meted out on its members while calling for the right things to be done.

He said: “If that is correct, it is a good step in the right direction. We commend the administration for that. That’s what we’re talking about. If that’s correct, we are now coming up as universities gradually.

“This was one of the major reasons we were on strike which was not attended to, for which our salaries were held.”

Osodeke added, “We are also saying that while correcting those issues, the government should also correct the issue of our members who were punished for asking for the correct things. That is the next step to talk about.

“On this one, this is a good development. We commend the government for listening to our concerns after three years.

“Although, that’s not the only issue, there are a lot of issues, but if the government has done this, they should also do other things so that we can have a flawless issue where there will be no strike.”