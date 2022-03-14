ASUU extends ongoing strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has extended its warning strike for another 8 weeks.

The union took the decision during its National Executive Council, NEC, meeting held in Abuja, on Sunday night.

According to a member of the union, who spoke to DAILY POST on condition of anonymity, the two months is to give the Federal Government space to meet their demands.

ASUU had on February 14, embarked on a one month warning strike over the Federal Government’s inability to meet the demands the two parties entered into in previous times.

