ASUU: Court upholds FG’s ‘No work no pay’ policy

By Doosuur Iwambe

The National Industrial Court has upheld the no work no pay rule by the Federal Government in the suit filed against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to the court, the no work no pay rule enforced by the Federal Government against members of ASUU who went on strike last year is perfectly legal.

In a judgement delivered by the President of the Court, Justice Benedict Kanyip, the court held that it is within the right of the Federal Government to withhold salaries of workers who embark on industrial action.

The court however held that it is a violation of University Autonomy for the Federal Government to impose the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform on members of ASUU who reserve the right to determine how their salaries should be paid.

The Federal Government had dragged ASUU before the National Industrial Court over the demand of the Union for the payment of their salaries from February 14 to October 7, 2022, when the strike was called off.

