ASUP issues 14-day ultimatum to FG over unresolved issues

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has given the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to address a series of unresolved demands, starting from October 7 and expiring on October 25. Failure to meet these demands may lead to industrial action.

ASUP President, Shammah Kpanja, issued the ultimatum on Thursday following the Union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

He noted that the unresolved issues necessitated the 111th NEC session, where members reviewed the current status of engagements with the proprietors of public polytechnics, colleges of technology, and monotechnics across the country.

Kpanja highlighted several key grievances, including what he described as “impunity and disrespect of clear provisions of the Federal Polytechnics Act, different edicts establishing state-owned institutions, and other instruments of governance in the sector.”

He emphasised that these issues have led to interference in the appointment of principal officers in federal and state-owned polytechnics, among other governance matters.

Additionally, the ASUP president criticized the government’s failure to review the contentious and suspended document titled ‘Schemes of Service for Polytechnics’ and the non-release of updated conditions of service. According to him, these issues pose significant concerns for the union’s members.

Kpanja also expressed frustration over the non-release of the second tranche of the NEEDS Assessment intervention funds. He condemned the “intrusion of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) into the regular functions of the Academic Boards of Polytechnics,” particularly in the admission of Higher National Diploma (HND) students.

Lamenting the current situation, Kpanja pointed to the “non-capturing of the peculiar academic allowance of members in the budget for sustained payment in the planned post-IPPIS era.”

He further criticized the refusal of state-owned polytechnics to implement the agreed-upon 35/25% salary review for members, as well as the non-release of salary arrears in federal polytechnics.

Other concerns include the non-release or resolution of the owed CONTISS 15 Migration arrears for members in lower cadres and the exclusion of ASUP from the 2010 agreement renegotiation process with the Federal Government.

These lingering issues, Kpanja said, have caused mounting frustration among union members.

Kpanja warned that if the government continues to ignore these demands, ASUP would have no choice but to mobilize its members for industrial action.

“Following the above listed demands and pursuant to our resolve to continue to advocate for a functional polytechnic education system in the country, our union hereby issues a 15-day ultimatum as required by law, commencing from 7th October, 2024, to proprietors of public polytechnics for these items to be addressed or face different forms of trade dispute declaration including a possible withdrawal of service of members of our Union across the country.

“At the expiration of the 15 days ultimatum, the union’s NEC will reconvene to decide a specific and legitimate course and design of action to address the issues listed.”

The ASUP president also urged local union chapters to prepare for action, stating, “Zones and chapters of the Union are to prepare members for necessary action within the 15 days ultimatum through congresses, peaceful protests, and media campaigns on the issues. It is our hope that the 15 days period shall be explored by the government to address the issues and save the sector from an imminent shut down.”