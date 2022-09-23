Association seeks solution to fertility challenges

The Association of Fertility and Reproductive Health has said it will address topical issues relating to fertility at its 12th Annual International Conference.

According to a statement released by the AFRH, the conference titled, ‘Maximising ART successes with a sub-theme, Individualised controlled ovarian stimulation,’ slated for September 22nd and 23rd in Lagos, would help address topical issues relating to fertility and factors responsible for the highest level of infertility.

The conference, AFRH added, would also beam light on how to improve fertility services, how to reduce the cost of treatment and how to handle ultrasound services amongst other issues.

The second Vice-Chairman and Local Organising Committee chairman, Dr. Adewunmi Adeyemi- Bero, stated that “Infertility has continued to cause a lot of anguish for couples over the years, adding that the trend appears to be worsening.

A lot of research is being done to provide solutions for people experiencing this emotionally and financially draining condition.

The association is, therefore, geared towards the promotion of quality education and other areas of need for service provision in reproductive health, with emphasis on fertility services.”

First Vice Chairman, AFRH, Dr. Preye Fiebai, stated that while fertility care was very expensive all over the world, the AFRH is focused on promoting affordability without compromising success rates.

He said, ‘‘The hybrid meeting would feature a series of educative and interactive lectures by very experienced international and local speakers. But funding has been a big challenge and as such, we solicit collaboration with the government and individuals to enable the body to achieve its aims.’’

