Assist Sokoto community stop worsening terrorism, banditry, Atiku pleads with FG

By Andrew Orolua

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has called on the federal government to urgently intervene in the worsening security situation in Isa local government area of Sokoto state.

In a post on X, Atiku said terrorism was rapidly spreading across the country and posed a serious threat to Nigeria’s unity.

He wrote: “The escalating terrorism plaguing various parts of Nigeria demands intensified government action.

“Beyond the tragic loss of lives, these acts sow seeds of distrust, threatening the unity of our nation.”

He said residents of Isa were sending out a distress call for help, and urged the government and security agencies to act before the situation worsened.

Read him: “The people of Isa Local Government Area in Sokoto State are urgently appealing for government intervention to protect their lives and property.

“This is an SOS and an early warning for the government and security agencies to act proactively.”

He added that unity and solidarity were key to defeating terrorism.

“Our greatest strength against terrorism lies not in the barrels of guns but in the unbreakable bond of our collective unity. Together, we can push back the scourge of terrorism,” Atiku stated.