Assets Disposal: NPA, NCS risk arrest for evading legislative summons

By Temitope Adebayo

The managing director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Mohammed Bello-Koko

and Comptroller General, Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi are at risk of being issued with a warrant of arrest for evading legislative summons.

This is as the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee, investigating the disposal of public property between 2010 and 2022 threatened to invoke relevant legislative powers to compel Adeniyi and Bello-Koko to appear before it and account for all public assets sold by their agencies.

The House Majority Leader and Chairman of the committee, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere issued the threat at a resumed investigative hearing of the panel.

Ihonvbere expressed displeasure over the level of disregard for the parliament by some of the heads of various Agencies, particularly the Customs Service and the Nigerian Ports Authority.

“Twice, we have summoned them but they refused to show up here. We know what our powers are and after this hearing, we would be taking the next steps in that direction.

“Like I said at the very first hearing, our goal in the 10th House is to work seamlessly with agencies of government irrespective of what their functions may be. Because at this very time, we need all hands on deck to refocus and reposition this country”, he said.

