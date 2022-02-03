Asset recovery drive: Group backs AGF Malami

The Coalition for Human Rights and Rule of Law, on Thursday, threw its weight behind the assets recovery drive of the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The AGF had been in the media recently over an alleged award of “a multi billion naira assets recovery contract to a company and its lawyers secretly”.

But the Coalition, in a statement signed by its President, Gabriel Agibi and made available to newsmen on Thursday, said the media report was being orchestrated by enemies of the Minister who are ” agents of corruption” that did not want the Federal Government to recover assets.

“The coalition of human rights and the rule of law is issuing this press statement in light of the well-orchestrated campaign of calumny ostensibly launched by agents of corruption to misrepresent the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami.

The consistency of the attacks indicates a sinister motive to cause a submission to the whims and caprices of a select few who are bent on subverting the judicial process in Nigeria in ways too numerous to mention.

As stakeholders in the justice sector, we are tempted to believe that the stance of the AGF with regards to assets recovery has not gone down well with some individuals hence the puerile attempt at blackmail and intimidation.

It is an unfortunate episode in the annals of the country as to why some individuals who, for reasons best known to them, have arrogated certain powers and privileges. As such, they have carried on like mini gods by blackmailing those who have put the country’s interest first.

We are aware that the asset recovery drive of the federal government had indeed ruffled some feathers, hence the target of the AGF, whose responsibility it is to ensure the successful implementation of the asset recovery drive of the federal government.

The Coalition for Human Rights and Rule of Law wishes to inform members of the general public of these attempts that have been targeted at the personality of the AGF through fictitious publications by some select media houses, as well as blogs and other information dissemination platforms.

The members of the unsuspecting general public are advised to ignore these publications as some select individuals sponsor them to blackmail and intimidate the AGF into submission by dumping the asset recovery efforts of the federal government.

We state in unequivocal terms that the assets recovery initiative of the federal government has received commendations both nationally and internationally. This much has been evident in the quantum of recoveries made so far through the display of transparency and accountability.

The Coalition for Human Rights and Rule of Law vehemently states that the attempt at jeopardizing the federal government’s efforts towards the successful implementation/execution of its assets recovery initiative shall not be tolerated.

We consequently wish to bring to the attention of media houses of this nefarious plot by these individuals to rubbish the image of the AGF. It is our considered opinion that the offence of the AGF is ensuring that the process of asset recovery is in line with global best practices.

This stance has not gone down well with some select individuals who are afraid of the repercussion of their actions. As such, they have constituted themselves into clogs in the wheels of the country’s progress.

The Coalition for Human Rights and Rule of Law wishes to use this medium to commend the federal government on its efforts at assets recovery. We also commend the attorney general and minister of justice for his commitment that has recorded tremendous results so far.

We urge him not to relent in the drive that has gathered momentum regardless of the attempts at blackmailing him into submission to their dictates that are not in the country’s overall interest. We call on members of the general public to rally support for the efforts of the Muhammadu Buhari administration towards assets recovery in the country.

It is indeed a collective enterprise that requires all hands to be on deck. Those behind the well-orchestrated attempts at blackmailing the attorney general and minister of justice are advised to desist from such despicable conduct in the country’s interest of peace and tranquillity”.

