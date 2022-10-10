ASSBIFI, NUBIFIE unveil employment regulations guidelines

By Joy Obakeye

The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) and National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees (NUBIFIE) have unveiled the Guidelines on Labour and Administration Issues, stressing that the guideline would regulate conditions of employment and standardize non-permanent employment.

ASBIFFI President, Comrade Oyinka Olasanoye disclosed this to journalists at the World day for decent work 2022, in Lagos

According to her, the Guidelines was signed into law on September, 8 by the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris N. Ngige, pursuant to the powers conferred on the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment by Section 88 (i) (e) and (g) of the Labour Act, Cap L1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004.

She said “The request for a guideline to regulate conditions of employment of non-permanent employees in the financial sector started a decade back, and with the active participation of representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Association (ASSBIFI) and the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees (NUBIFIE).

She further explained that the employment guideline provides in clear forms good industrial relations principles and key terms and conditions of employment to be observed by stakeholders in the Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions.

“We are grateful to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, OON for accelerating the process which culminated in what we are presenting to you today, Employment Guideline on ‘Labour Administration Issues in Contract Staffing/Outsourcing Non-Permanent Workers in Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions’.

“With the signing and approval of this Guideline by Government, relevant stakeholders, especially employers in the banks, Insurance and Financial sector, are implored to cooperate and collaborate with focal agencies of Government and Unions concerned to achieve the objectives of this guideline and improve industrial relations practices and standards in Nigeria.

“To you Members of the press, I sincerely implore you to help us publicise this Guideline and bring it to the knowledge of all operators in the Sector. We struggled to ensure the formulation and put into operation of this Guideline to check unfair labour practices, exploitation and grievances in the sector.

“Inferring from reliable but unempirical records available to us, most insider induced frauds, particularly in the banks are perpetuated by disgruntled casual employees. These employees do not have the training and orientations usually given to the regular employee, they do not have that sense of belonging because of their poor conditions of employment which opens them to temptation.

“But today, with this guideline, the non-permanent employee can pursue a career line, unionise and draw from benefits of collective bargained agreements. Without doubts, this Guideline will bring fresh breath of life to many in the Sector, improve industrial relations, reduce incidence of fraud and increase productivity.

