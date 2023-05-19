Assault: Court remands Seun Kuti for additional 4 days

By Peter Fowoyo

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on Thursday granted an application for extension of remand of the embattled afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, for additional four days.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Olatubosun, extended Kuti’s remand until May 22.

The police legal team led by Simon Lough SAN, had moved the application.

According to him, the extension is necessary to allow further investigation into the case.

The police charged Kuti with slapping an inspector after driving dangerously on the Third Mainland bridge and deliberately blocking a moving police vehicle.

Kuti was arraigned on Tuesday during which the chief magistrate ordered his remand for 48 hours. The police had wanted to detain him for 21 days.

She, however, held that the defendant should be admitted to bail in the sum of one million Naira with two sureties in like sum, at the end of the 48-hour remand.

She said that one of the sureties must be a landlord within the jurisdiction of the court.

The matter has been adjourned until May 22 for mention.

The court directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.