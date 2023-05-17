Assault: Court approves Seun Kuti’s detention for 48 hrs, lists conditions for bail

By Peter Fowoyo

Yaba Magistrate Court, Lagos on Tuesday rejected a request from the police that the embattled Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, remain in their custody for 21 days to enable the security agency conclude its investigation after which the court will grant him bail.

The court gave approval for only 48 hours.

The Police said a 21 day remand of the defendant is necessary pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions(DPP). The prosecution team of the police was led by S. A Adebese and Morufu Animashaun.

Kuti’s lawyer Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika SAN however objected to the police application. He prayed the court to not remand his client, stating that they (the counsel) were not aware of the remand application.

However, the Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun refused the police application. Rather, she granted 48 hours for the Afrobeat musician to remain in custody for the police to conclude its investigations after which he would be granted bail.

When the court resumed sitting, the magistrate dismissed the police application and thereafter remanded the defendant for 48 hours in police custody.

She said: “Following the remand application presented before the court, I am advising that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Directorate of public prosecutions within 72 hours.

“The defendant is hereby remanded for 48 hours in police custody to allow the police to conclude their investigation.

“After 48 hours, the defendant will be granted bail in the sum of N1m with two responsible sureties, a three years tax payment receipt that is verifiable; one of the sureties must have a landed property within the court jurisdiction.”

She adjourned the case till May 23, 2023, for mention.