ASRTI to assemble stakeholders over charges, duties others at BBM

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI) will hold a Business Breakfast Meeting (BBM) where aviation and allied business stakeholders are expected to discuss the exorbitance or otherwise of charges, duties and tariffs in the aviation sector.

Theme of the BBM is Nigeria’s aviation Sector Charges, Duties & Tariffs : Truly Exorbitant?

Keynote Speaker at the event scheduled to hold on December 7, 2023 at Golfview Hotel & Suites, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos is Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fiscal Reform & Tax Policies.

READ ALSO: The Impact of Global Events on Forex Trading: A…

Other speakers at the event are Prof. Abiola Sanni (SAN), a specialist in Commercial Law, Taxation & Arbitration, University of Lagos and Dr. Samson Fatokun, Regional Director, International Air Transport Association (IATA), West & Central Africa.

The event will feature two panel sessions for service providers and airports, with participation by international airlines, fuellers, ground handlers, licensing agents, catering service providers, airline operators, private airport stakeholders from Anambra, Ebonyi, Asaba, Bayelsa, MMA2, amongst others.