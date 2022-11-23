ASCSN appoints Apebo as substantive secretary general 

By Joy Obakeye

… Institutes legal action against ex-officials for alleged looting

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) at its National Executive Council meeting(NEC), has concluded a plan to take legal action against some former officials of the union over the looting of the national secretariat.

BDrfing journalists after the National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Lagos, the President of the Association, Dr Tommy Okon, disclosed that some items were recovered by the looters.

“We have also discovered items that were looted by the impostors. NEC has also decided to press criminal charges against them and to access the role played by the national treasurer which is inimical to the development of the association.”

“The NEC looked at the issues surrounding the association and the truth is there is no crisis in the association because those who run the affairs of the massive marginally have taken over the ties and the secretariat has been opened.”

He further stressed that a five-man committee has been set up to investigate its National Treasurer, Rahab Maigari for alleged anti-union activities.

“NEC has decided to suspend her and set up a five-man committee that will look at the action taken by those people and report back. We are grateful to the IGP for his intervention and the media for being factual in their report. We have taken over the secretariat.”

The NEC also appointed a substantive Secretary General, Comrade Joshua Apebo whose tenure begins in January 2023.

Okon also notified that a new substantive Secretary- General, in the person of Joshua Apebo, has been appointed effective, January 2023, stressing that the tenure of the incumbent Secretary-General, Alade Bashir –Lawal, would end on December 31, 2022, ending the one-year contract given to him to stabilize the Association after retirement.

According to Okon, “As you know the NEC went well today and critical issues were discussed and also come to a conclusion. we look at the secretary general that has served one year tenure which was given as a contract, and he will be leaving by December 2022.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) appointed Comrade Joshua Apebo as substantive Secretary-General whose tenure begins next year on January 2023. That was a critical decision taken”.

