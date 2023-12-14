Asari Dokubo Speaks On Rivers House Of Assembly Demolition

Former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has expressed serious concerns over the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In a live Facebook stream, Dokubo stated that the governor, Siminalayi Fubara’s duty is to serve the people’s interests, not personal goals.

Dokubo views the demolition as unnecessary and urges the people of Rivers State to collectively seek accountability for this decision.

Naija News had earlier reported that the House of Assembly was demolished by the state government.

Speaking on the demolition, Dokubo said, “Whoever advised the governor to take this bad decision, the governor will have to come out and explain to the people why he decided to demolish our House of Assembly.

“First it was a fire in the hallowed chambers, now it’s to demolish the house of assembly shamelessly. Anyone responsible for the burning of the hallowed chambers and now the demolition of the House of Assembly should be fished out, if Sim is responsible, he should be held by the Rivers people.

“He has to come out and explain to the people why he demolished the House. If it’s Wike, he should also be held accountable and with whoever is supporting them.

“By what purpose was the action taken? Does his interest outweigh the interest of Rivers people? Was he elected to serve the interests of Rivers people or Rivers people were elected to serve his interest?”