Asari Dokubo speaks on Peter Obi ‘winning’ 2023 election

Former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, has disagreed with claims that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, won the February 25, 2023 election.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Obi had said that he won the 2023 presidential election and will prove it in court. His supporters have also echoed the claim.

Recall that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Yakubu on March 1 declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu winner of the election.

Yakubu, who announced the final result after days of collation of results from 36 states of the federation and FCT, said Tinubu polled a total 8,794,726 votes.

Tinubu defeated his main rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 6,984,520 votes and Obi who polled 6,101,533 votes to come second and third respectively.

“It is a very irritating claim to say Obi won the election. Where did he win the election?” Dokubo asked rhetorically during a recent Facebook Live.

“First, Obi did not meet the 25 percent criteria in two-third of the state.

“Obi had 25 percent only in four states, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

He continued: “Did Obi win in the Northwest? North-west gave Tinubu the highest votes.”