Asari-Dokubo slams those saying Binis founded Lagos

The founder of the defunct Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Asari Dokubo, has strongly criticized the assertion that the Bini people were the founders of Lagos.

This debate resurfaced following a statement by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, during his visit to Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday.

The Oba claimed, “It is in the history books that the Binis founded Lagos.”

The Oba’s statement has triggered widespread reactions in Lagos and across Nigeria.

The Balogun of Eko, Abisoye Oshodi, was among the first locals to dispute this claim.

In a recent video, Dokubo labelled the Oba’s statement as “parasitic history.” He argued that while the Benin Army attacked Lagos Island at one point in history, this does not equate to founding the entire city, which extends far beyond the island.

He said, “Lagos belongs to the Bini people, look at how unintelligent you people are. You don’t even know the distance about Benin and Lagos. You don’t know history. Lagos was founded by the Bini people, look at how stupid you people are.

“Useless argument. Dahomey attacked Lagos. Dahomey attacked Abeokuta. Dahomey people are in Benin Republic, and will now say they own Lagos.

“You don’t know history. A Bini army attacked Ondo. Ijaw people ferried them. They went to attack Lagos Island. Not the whole of Lagos, just the Island.

“Lagos was made of five divisions. Four of these divisions were of the former western region. You don’t know history, you just keep talking. Which Lagos belongs to the Bini people?

“Which Oba of Benin? So he flew there to come and found Lagos or they carried the land of Lagos from Benin to go and put it amidst the Yoruba people in Lagos?

“The Oba of Benin carried a parasitic history to Lagos. Most of these things did not even happen. People even say there was one said by Oba of Lagos, and they start chewing a narrative. The question I’m asking is the Oba of Benin and the people is did the Bini now package the land of Lagos among Yoruba people and Egun people? It doesn’t make sense! Something is wrong with you people.

“That Bini army attacked the people of Lagos, that sounds reasonable. But, that Lagos was founded by the Bini people? And it is Lagos Island, that very tiny place that they are talking about. They are not talking of Ikeja, they are not talking of Ikorodu, they are not talking of Badagry, they are not talking of Mushin.”