Asari Dokubo opens up on supporting Tinubu

A former Niger Delta militant, Asari Dokubo, on Wednesday dismissed notions that he is supporting the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in respect of the 2023 presidential election.

Recalls that Dokubo last month said the only candidate amongst other 2023 presidential aspirants who has the ‘pedigree’ is former Lagos State Governor, Tinubu.

Dokubo during an interview on Arise Television at the time disclosed that only Tinubu has the right to speak and call on Nigerians to vote him because he is the only one that has ‘transformed a state’, DailyTimes gathered.

Asked during a Facebook Live this afternoon by a viewer, his preferred candidate for 2023, Dokubo responded: “I am not supporting Tinubu. My pointing out of the works of Tinubu in Lagos does not make me a supporter of Tinubu.”

Already, the APC special presidential convention is scheduled to hold from Monday, May 30, to Wednesday, June 1.

