Asake to thrill over 10,000 music lovers at BWUFEST

Rave of the moment cum ‘Mr Money’ crooner, Ololade Ahmed better known as Asake have been announced as a performing act at the debut edition of the Beer With Us Festival (BWUFEST) billed to Friday January 6, 2023 at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

Announcing the choice of artists for the evening; Achievas Entertainment executive, Chiori Daniel Cole noted the artists were selected based on popularity demand, stage presence, crowd control and above all their impeccable personalities.

He said’ no doubt Asake has been crowned the reigning artist of 2022, what better way to usher in the new year with an energetic music flow and don’t forget records have shown that our featured act is a show killer who is 100% charged to thrill over 10,000 expected music and beer lovers’.

Speaking further, Cole stated that guests can get a premium opportunity to enjoy entertainment under a lush space with a beautiful ocean view. Tickets are available for purchase on the Landmark Citizen App and Nairabox

It is however pertinent to note that Achievas Entertainment are producers of the biggest concerts in Nigeria, from Olamide Live in concert (Season 1-3), Davido 30 Billion Concert (30BG), Burnaboy Live, Kizz Daniel Live, Buju Sorry I’M Late concert amongst others.

