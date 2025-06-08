Asaba Residents Urged to Protect Environment, Avoid Waste Dumping

By Owen Akenzua

The need for every individual in any society to preserve the environment and shun indiscriminate disposal of their plastic waste has been brought to the fore.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers, Asaba Chapter, Engr. Johnson Ogana made the call in Asaba during a road walk sensitization in Asaba to mark the World Environment Day Celebration with the theme “Ending Plastic Waste Pollution”.

Engr. Ogana, who said that plastic has a way of destroying the environment, recalled that whenever it rains , the drains are covered with plastic waste .

He stated that some human activities including the food we eat and the air we breathe centred on the environment, adding that it was important for every individual to contribute their quota in preserving the environment.

Engr. Ogana explained that the United Nations set aside June 5 for stakeholders to sensitize people on disposal of waste, stressing that the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers in the State in collaboration with the Private Sector Participants (PSP) were leveraging on the event to enlighten the residents in the State on the need for them to end plastic waste pollution.

Earlier, the Chairman, Delta State Waste Management Board, Hon. Mofe Edema, represented by the Director of Operations in the Board, Mr. Michael Esagbe said that the theme of this year’s World Environmental Day was designed to reassess and reevaluate the way people have been disposing of their waste.

Edema asserted that there was huge economic value for all plastic, noting that plastic waste pollution on the environment would be reduced by gathering them separately and selling the plastic for proper recycling and production of other materials.

While saying that plastic waste pollution could also be reduced drastically by registering with the Private Sector Participants for proper waste collection and disposal, Edema stated that environmental pollution usually puts lives in danger.

On his part, the President of the Private Sector Participants, Asaba Chapter, Comrade Samson Osuere told residents of Asaba that there were approved dumpsites for their waste disposal rather than dumping them in drainages, thereby obstructing free flow of water.