Asaba political forum tasks Nwoko, Okolie, Anyanfulu on quality representation

By Nosa Àkeñzua

Under the aegis of the Asaba Political Forum ( APF),the political class in Asaba has tasked the newly Inaugurated legislators across all levels of government with quality representation as well as exemplary leadership.

Asaba Political Forum in a statement signed by the Odogwu ( Warlord) of Asaba, Obi Nwanze Oduah however stressed that their Conviction in the Competence of the three lawmakers who emerged from the 2023 general elections, adding that” On the historic Occasion of your inauguration as legislators, We extend our heartfelt Congratulations and best wishes to you.This is a time of great significance and responsibility as you embark on a journey to serve your Constituents and make a lasting impact in their lives “

According to Obi Nwanze Oduah exemplary representation demands that actively engage with Constituents, listen attentively to their needs and strive to understand the diverse perspective and Challenges they face adding that “

” Through this empathic understanding, you can effectively champion their voices are heard and valued in the corridors of power, remember that the strength of our democracy lies in the hands of diligent, ethical and Committed individuals like you.

“Your Constituents look to you as beacons of hope , representatives who will fight tirelessly for a bright future, Your words and actions will carry tremendous weight, so choose them wisely.”

