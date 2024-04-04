Asaba elites meet to strengthen political front , inaugurated BoT

By Nosa Àkenzua

The need for the people of Asaba in Oshimili South local government area of Delta State to put a united political front , assert their dominance in the scheme of things has been brought to the fore.

This was the crux of the deliberations at the meeting of the Asaba Political Forum ( APF), a socio- political pressure group that seeks to, among others things, ensure that Asaba is not neglected in local, state and national affairs..

At a recent expensive gathering, APF also inaugurated members of its Board Of Trustees ( BOT) which includes: the Odogwu of Asaba, Obi Nwanze Oduah , Former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Ogbueshi Peter Onwusanya, a member representing Aniocha/ Oshimili Federal Constitutency, Ogbueshi Ngozi Okolie .

Other members of the APF BoT include: Franca Mgbogu Anibogu, Gabriel Okpuno, and the Coordinating Chairman of APF, Ogbueshi Eugene Odiachitat took the aoth of office administered by Barr John Dikedi.

Addressing the gathering, Obi Oduah , the Convener of APF, stressed that the group expanded beyond party lines to protect the common interest of the Asaba people, even as he underscored the importance of the Asaba people of the united in the asserting their dominance.

While commending Governor Sheriff Oborewori for the infrastructural developments in Asaba since his assumptions of office, Obi Oduah further implored the governor to consider the unique political interests of Asaba people and called on the people of Asaba to get their permeant voter cards ( PVC) ahead of the forthcoming elections, stressing that Asaba cannot afford to lose that slot to its neighbours in Oshimili South after more than three terms.

He said:” Keep party affiliations aside, let us assemble under one Umbrella and fight for our Own. The reason for the information of this body is for the people of Asaba to assert their political rights, among others disclosing that plans were in the pipe lines to ensure all members are gainfully employed for job Opportunities.

The member representing Oshimili South Constituency, Bridget Anyanfulu and President General of Asaba Development Union Worldwide ( ADUW) Professor Epiphany Azinge shared the podium with Chief Oduah as the meeting was spiced with a lecture delivered by Dr Steve Eboka of Dennis Osadebey University Asaba, as well as Cultural display by Egwu Agwu troupe.