As tension rises: IGP shuts all 17 LG secretariats in Plateau

Apparently to prevent crisis and preserve the fragile peace in Plateau State, owing to controversies surrounding the sack of the 17 Local Government (LG) Chairmen in the State by the state governor, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the sealing of all LG Secretariats in the state.

Governor Caleb Muftwang, upon assuming office, suspended all Chairmen following a recommendation of the State House of Assembly.

Refusing to be suspended, the LGA Chairmen held a series of press briefings insisting they were all duly elected by the electorates in election conducted by the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), and therefore cannot be sacked or suspended by the Assembly or the Governor.

However, Governor Muftwang went ahead to swear-in caretaker Transition Committee Chairmen to take over from the suspended Chairmen–an action that could trigger another round of crisis in the State.

The action sparked ominous signals as the ‘suspended’ 17 LGA Chairmen insisted on not vacating their offices.

Consequently, tension began to rise in the State, and the State Police Command, acting on intelligence, briefed the IGP on the situation on ground.

The IGP, therefore, today. ordered the sealing of the 17 LGA secretariats until further notice.

In a statement sent to Daily Times by the Plateau Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Alfred Alabo, the Police said: “The IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the Plateau State Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka to seal up all the 17 Local Government Secretariats of the State.

“This has become necessary as a result of tensions around the leadership of the Local Government Areas, and the possible threat that supporters and Local Government Chairmen are posing to critical infrastructure, lives and properties in the State.

“The decision to take this action is in accordance with the exercise of our constitutional responsibility as the Nigeria Police Force, to ensure that the above doesn’t hold sway on the Plateau.

“To this end, the Nigeria Police Force cannot sit down and watch things go wrong under our watch, hence the need to make this critical decision of sealing up the Local Government secretariats.

“The command therefore warns that it will not take it lightly with anyone who tries to disrupt this process or causes any confusion around the Local Government Secretariats, as we will ensure that the law takes its full course on such persons.”

