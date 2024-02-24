As Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis, Umuahia socialite battle in court

The legal squabbles between Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis and her brother in law, James Akwukwuegbu aka Bawas continued during the week at Umuahia , Abia State. But the incomplete transmission of court processes by the State Prosecution Counsel to the judge’s case file stalled the scheduled hearing.

The trial Judge, Justice Uchechi Enwereji, said that she could not hear the matter because the judicial documents of the case file transferred to her were incomplete.

Justice Ogechi Okeahialam had recused herself from presiding over the case, following weighty allegations and other sordid revelations made in court, prompting the matter to be transferred to a new Judge. The actress is standing trial for alleged criminal defamation in a case with Suit NO: HU/181/2022, following some Facebook posts she allegedly made in May 2021.

In a one-count charge by the Inspector General of Police, she was accused of calling Chief Uche Akwukwuegbu, a ‘rapist and ritualist’.

Upon arraignment, the actress was remanded and later granted administrative bail.

But when the matter came up for hearing, the state prosecution counsel filed a fresh petition, accusing the defendant of continuous publication of alleged defamation and intimidating the prosecution witness.

However, Counsel for the defendant, Mr Kelechi Eze, said that the prosecution counsel lied against his client and asked for an evidence of the said publication.

Eze also told the court that the Zone 9 Police Command, Umuahia was yet to release to his client the documents of lands and houses used to meet her bail condition.

The judge, however, asked for the evidence of the publication, which the prosecution counsel could not tender.