As fraudsters strike, NSIPA coordinator dissociates self from X account

By Tom Garba

The Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) distanced herself from a Twitter account, now known as ‘X,’ bearing her name.

Mrs. Bulus revealed in a recent interview with the Sunday Times that scammers were using the ‘X’ handle to deceive unsuspecting members of the public.

“The fraudsters are currently asking people to provide their bank account details for N-Power financial empowerment.

“In Dumne, a community in the Song Local Government area of Adamawa State, the fraudsters are collecting five hundred Naira from members of the public to fill out a form for an empowerment program scheduled to be held soon.

She urged people, especially social media users, to be cautious of any account in her name and advised them to steer clear to avoid falling victim to the fraudsters’ schemes.

She warned all those using her name or anything connected to her to scam the general public to stop, as the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them if they do not.

She encouraged the public to report anyone found using her name to defraud individuals or groups of people to the nearest police station or any security agency or government official.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu appointed Mrs. James a few weeks ago, and she is awaiting Senate screening to assume her duties as the pioneer coordinator of the NSIPA.

