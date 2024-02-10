Arteta defends Arsenal celebrations after vital win over Liverpool

Mikel Arteta says he will continue to show emotion despite being criticised for over-celebrating Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Arteta sprinted down the touchline when his side scored, before saluting fans with fist pumps at the end of Sunday’s crucial game as the Gunners moved two points behind Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said there was a “little bit of immaturity” in Arsenal’s celebrations.

Arteta said: “Personally, I love it.”

“It brings such a passion and emotion to the game when it’s done in a natural and unique way,” added the Spaniard.

Gunners captain Martin Odegaard was also told to “get down the tunnel” by Sky Sports pundit and ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher after borrowing a camera from a club photographer to take pictures at full-time.

“If you’re not allowed to celebrate when you win a game, when are you allowed to celebrate?” Odegaard responded after the game.

Arteta added: “I love it. I’ve seen managers at the Emirates, away [at other stadiums] on their knees inside the pitch. I’ve seen very big managers going across the touchline in the Premier League.

“I think it’s great but it’s my opinion and other people may think something different.”