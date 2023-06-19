ARPON Seeks Presidential Ascent To Bill For Act To Exit Nigeria Police From Contributory Pension Scheme

Association of Retired Police Officer of Nigeria, ARPON, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to sign into law the Bill for an Act To Exit Nigeria Police from the Contributory Pension Scheme

The President of ARPON, Elder Steven Aiyewumi, AIG retd, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja.

Elder Steven Aiyewumi, AIG retd, said the appeal became necessary to enable the Retired Police Officers have the required benefits accrue to them and avoid any case of misappropriation in their retired benefits dues.

“We, the members of the Association of Retired Police Officer of Nigeria, ARPON, join our serving counterparts and Police Retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme ,CPS, to express our profound gratitude to the Distinguished and Honorable Members of the 9th National Assembly for listening and harking to the yearning of the force in passing and transmitting to Mr. President for his assent to the Bill For An Act to Exit the Nigeria Police Force From The Contributory Pension Scheme and we consequently lend our voices to that of all well – meaning Nigerians to passionately appeal to Mr. President to speedily give his assent to the Bill” He said.

According to him, the desired justice to the force will have been served to Retired Police Officers if the Bill is signed into law.

Elder Aiyewumi, AIG retd, also stressed the need for other policies and Programmes that would also improve the welfare of Retired Police Officers in line with the current realities in the country.

While calling for more measures towards combating insecurity in the country, Elder Aiyewumi, AIG, retd, said ARPON would continue to support the Federal Government towards protecting lives and property of Nigerians.