Army uncovers 40 illegal oil wells in Rivers community

The Nigerian Army’s 6 Division in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has uncovered over 40 illegal crude oil wells in Rumuekpe community, in the Emohua local government area of the state.

During a sweep-and-clear operation on the Trans Niger Delta Pipeline, led by Maj. Gen. Jamal Abdussalam, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, the wells, approximately 40 feet deep, were uncovered on Wednesday.

Abdulssalam described the discovery as a novel technique employed by criminals to steal crude oil from underground.

The latest military operation marked a pivotal moment in the army’s efforts to combat oil theft and illegal oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region.

READ ALSO: Keyamo and His Laudable Footprints

Gen. Abdussalam highlighted the gravity of the situation, stating, “This is a new dimension to oil theft.” He emphasised the dangers posed by these operations to both the environment and the individuals involved.

Following the discovery, Abdussalam pledged to deploy troops to the site to prevent further criminal activities, while also urging relevant authorities to take action.

Several suspects were arrested during the operation, with one confessing that the wells belonged to various families in the community.

The GOC said the suspects disclosed harrowing details of the excavation process, highlighting the risks involved and the monetary compensation received.

He said: “We have been conducting in the past two days and the aim of the operation was to clear the Trans-Niger Delta pipeline because we have been receiving complaints from SPDC of breaches on the TNP (Trans Niger Delta Pipeline). Based on that, we decided to conduct operation to sweep and clear the pipeline. It was in the course of that operation, we came to this particular location and you journalists have seen what we have seen.

“If you are not here, you may not believe what we are seeing. In this area, our troops have discovered more than 40 dugouts, and these dugouts are not meant to access pipelines, they are dug out directly into the ground like well and surprisingly have access to crude oil. This is the first time I have seen this type of thing.

“You can see all around us are pits and very deep. You will need ladders to have access into it, and at the bottom is crude oil. So they are just fetching crude just like water from a well.

“This is very sad and with this, we have discovered a new dimension to oil theft, it is entirely a new dimension. This is not an issue of pipeline vandalism. This one is digging directly into the ground and having access to these resources.”

The GOC asserted that the army remained vigilant in its mission to eradicate such illicit activities and ensure the safety and security of the affected communities.