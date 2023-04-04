Army sends message to Nigerians over UN fighting vehicles sighted in Edo

The Defence Headquarters on Tuesday said there is no cause for alarm over the presence of United Nations (UN) fighting vehicles and equipment in Nigeria.

The Army’s assurance was contained in statement signed by Brigadier-General Tukur Gusau, the Acting Director, Defence Information, obtained by POLITICS NIGERIA.

This newspaper reports that social media clips circulated this week showing some UN Peacekeeping fighting vehicles and equipment in Benin, Edo state. This has created panic among Nigerians.

But the Army said the UN fighting vehicles sighted in the videos are being moved through the Warri port for movement to the mission area in Southern Sudan “to marry up with Nigeria’s troops”.

The Defence Headquarters stated that presently, Nigeria is contributing troops to various UN Peace keeping operations, the most recent is the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), Southern Sudan.

This newspaper understands that the Mission is commanded by a Nigerian, Major-General Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr.

“It should be noted that the UN doesn’t have its own troops, rather it enters into agreement with troops contributing countries to provide their personnel and equipment for operations in its various missions.

“Therefore, it is imperative to state emphatically that the military fighting vehicles and equipment painted in UN colour as sighted are being moved through the Warri port for movement to the mission area in Southern Sudan to marry up with our troops who were inducted into UNISFA mission last month (March).

“The Defence Headquarters under the leadership of General Lucky Irabor CFR wish to assure Nigerians that our nation is not under any threat that will warrant the deployment of United Nations troops in our soil.

“You are please requested to disseminate this Information through your medium,” the statement reads.