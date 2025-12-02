Army Rescues Six Kidnap Victims in Kogi Operation

Troops of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, have rescued six kidnap victims during an operation in the Obajana area of Kogi State.

The operation, conducted in the early hours of Thursday, resulted in the safe rescue of the victims without any casualties among the security forces.

Brig. Gen. Kasim Sidi, Commander of the 12 Brigade and Force Commander of Operation Accord III, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Obajana.

Advertisement

Represented by Lt. Col. Francis Nwoffiah, the Commanding Officer of the 126 Battalion, Sidi attributed the success of the mission to intelligent reporting and information gathering.

According to the commander, the troops tracked the kidnappers to their hideout in the forest. Upon contact, the criminals engaged the security forces but were overwhelmed by “superior firepower,” forcing them to flee with gunshot wounds and abandon their victims.

“The rescued victims include the Seriki Fulani of Asinwe community in Okehi Local Government Area, who was abducted from his residence,” Sidi said.

Advertisement

He detailed that four of the victims were kidnapped on August 12 in the Asinwe community, while two others were abducted on July 28 in the Apata community, Lokoja.

The rescued group comprised four males and two females. They are set to be reunited with their families after receiving medical attention.

The commander warned criminal elements operating in Kogi and its environs to desist or face the consequences, assuring the public that military operations are being scaled up across the state.