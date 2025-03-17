Army killed 31 bandits, destroyed camps in Katsina

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Nigerian military has reportedly struck bandits operating in parts of Katsina State, neutralising 31 in two separate operations.

Our Correspondent gathered that the first operation conducted by troops of Operation Fansan Yamma resulted in the killing of 12 bandits, including a senior commander known as Dogo, and the capture of seven motorcycles.

The incident which occurred at Maigora village in Faskari LGA, initially led to the death of five bandits when the terrorists attacked the village.

Seven more were said to have been killed when the bandits regrouped and launched a counter attack, but encountered superior fire power from the military.