Army distributes educational materials to schools in Delta, reaffirms commitment

As part of activities to commemorate the 2022 Nigerian Army Day Celebration, the 90 Amphibious Battalion in Koko on Friday distributed educational materials and instructional aids to primary schools in Sapele, Okpe, Ethiope West and Warri North Local Government areas of Delta State.

The primary schools visited included Adana-Okpe Model Primary School at Oreorokpe in Okpe Local Government Area (LGA) and Oton Primary School in Sapele LGA of Delta State.

Others were Jesse Primary School, Jesse and Uherevie Primary School, Oghara both in Ethiope West LGA as well as Ojomba Primary School in Warri North LGA of the state.

The educational outreach was in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff and guidance of 63 Brigade Commander in Asaba to improve civil-military relations and to encourage education as a veritable tool for a successful future and a secured society.

According to the Commanding Officer of the 90 Amphibious Battalion, Major Ajongbo “We decided to culminate the week-long Nigerian Army Day Celebration for year 2022 with the distribution of educational materials and instructional aids owing to the importance of education in nation building. We are distributing these materials to encourage primary school pupils to focus on their studies and not engage in social vices. The exercise will also inspire the pupils to be good citizens of Nigeria and worthy representatives of their various communities.”

The children in their joyous mood appreciated the gesture and thanked the Nigerian Army in its efforts to defend and promote the Nigeria’s unity.

The Chairman, Ethiope West Local Government Council (LGC), Hon Nelson Oghenedoro Owosu, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the Army for the kind gesture.

Hon Owosu thanked the Nigeria Army for the gesture and promised to ensure that the materials were put to good use by the schools.

In the same vein, the Vice Chairman of Warri North LGC, Hon Solomon Milkie, who also witnessed the event at Ojomba Primary School, thanked Major Ajongbo while stating that he waa an alumnus of the school and the gesture was unprecedented.

He encouraged the pupils to take their education seriously in other to achieve greatness in life, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

Relatedly, the Chairman of Orerokpe Community in Okpe LGA, Comrade Francis Ijejona, said that the outreach was an epoch-making event that would be remembered forever by the pupils.

Comrade Ijejona said that he was happy that the Army was giving back to the society and prayed God protects all Nigerian Army soldiers and grant them all-round victory.

The Commanding Officer, Major Ajongbo also presented gifts and souvenirs to the teachers in appreciation of their service and to encourage them for their role in training future leaders and contributions to national development.

