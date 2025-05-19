Army clarifies allegations of neglect of widows’ welfare

By Andrew Oota

The Nigerian Army has debunked allegations of neglect of widows of fallen soldiers and sexual harassment and bribery during the processing of death benefits.

Acting Director of Public Relations of the Army, Lieutenant Colonel Apollonia Anele

said in a statement that while the Army recognizes the emotional and socioeconomic challenges faced by the families whenever their breadwinners pass on, “we find the publication disturbing and therefore necessary to address and clarify the issues raised.

“Contrary to the claims of neglect, the Nigerian Army has institutionalized a robust welfare system that provides death benefits to the next-of-kin (NOK) of deceased personnel. These benefits include the Gratuity paid by Military Pension Board while the Nigerian Army pays for the burial expenses, COAS financial support and Group Personnel Accident Insurance.

Others are the Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme (NAWIS), Benevolent Funds, Group Life Insurance and death gratuity. It also facilitates the withdrawal of the late personnel’s contribution from the Federal Housing Scheme and render same to the NOK.

“These schemes are systematically disbursed to widows and NOK upon completion of due documentation and verification.

“In addition to the highlighted financial benefits, the Nigerian Army runs a robust scholarship program for the children of deceased personnel. This program supports beneficiaries up to the tertiary education level. This simply reinforces the Nigerian Army’s ongoing commitment to the long-term welfare of fallen soldiers’ families.

“Nonetheless, Nigerian Army requests the individual(s) making these allegations to kindly come forward with facts specifying details of the benefit(s) that have not been received with the identity of the deceased personnel involved, so that the appropriate records can be checked and any legitimate concern(s) addressed accordingly. Without concrete details or formal complaints submitted through official channels, it is challenging to verify or resolve any case effectively if any.

“On the allegations of sexual harassment in the course of processing deceased personnel’s benefits, it is important to state that the Nigerian Army takes all allegations of sexual harassment or extortion very seriously. However, no formal complaints have been received through its Human Rights Desks or investigative channels as at the time of this response. Anyone with credible evidence is strongly encouraged to report such misconduct through established complaint mechanisms to enable prompt disciplinary action. The Army remains firmly committed to transparency, accountability, and zero tolerance for abuse or exploitation.

“While we sympathize with the emotional and socio-economic challenges faced by some widows of our fallen heroes, we will appreciate the cooperation of concerned individuals to verify facts and engage officially before disseminating unverified claims that could undermine public trust or cause distress to other affected families. The Nigerian Army remains steadfast in supporting the welfare of its personnel and their families, both in service and after death”.