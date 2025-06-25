Army cautions South-East residents on manipulated content

By Andrew Orolua

The Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army (NA) and Joint Task Force South East Operation UFO KA (JTF -OPUK) Tuesday, warned residents of the South-East zone of the country of manipulated content circulating on social media.

Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, 82 Division’s Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, in a statement called for caution over digitally information .

He noted that a misleading voiceover video falsely claimed that the Federal Government plans to transport weapons to attack residents in the region.

“The claims contained in the video are entirely deceptive and represent a calculated attempt to incite disaffection among ethnic groups in the country,” Lieutenant Colonel Ayeni stated.

The NA condemned the misinformation, stating it was designed to instill fear and cause public anxiety.

“All security agencies operating in the South-East region have significantly fostered peaceful coexistence through the effective neutralization of threats to physical security,” he added.

The statement urged the public to rely on credible sources and remain vigilant in the face of artificial intelligence and digitally manipulated content.

“The public is therefore urged to remain vigilant and rely only on accurate and verified information from credible sources,” Lieutenant Colonel Ayeni emphasised.

He assured that the relevant security agencies were working round the clock to track the perpetrators, assuring the residents that any attempt to undermine the security architecture in the region would be futile.