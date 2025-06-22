Armed youths kill wedding-bound travellers in Plateau

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Tragedy struck in Plateau State on Friday evening when a group of armed youths ambushed a commercial bus belonging to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, killing at least 12 passengers and injuring 19 others.

The incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. when a group of 31 individuals, including men, women, and children were killed in cold blood.

The group was en route to Qua’an Pan LGA to attend a wedding ceremony when they were attacked.

Eleven of the travelers sustained various injuries and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Mangu. The victims were said to have mistakenly taken a wrong route and stopped to ask for directions when they were surrounded and attacked.

READ ALSO: Tinubu, Talon Seal Pact, Rally ECOWAS on Unity

A survivor, Ibrahim Umar, said the group was unfamiliar with the area and had stopped to seek guidance when a mob gathered and launched the assault.

“They started beating and attacking us with dangerous weapons,” Umar recounted. “They killed the driver first, then attacked others, and burned the bus with bodies inside.”

The Chief Imam of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Suleiman Haruna, confirmed that eight of the bodies had been recovered and deposited at Mangu General Hospital, while efforts were ongoing to locate the remaining corpses.

He commended the Chairman of Mangu LGA for his prompt response and coordination with security agencies.

Spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, confirmed that the command was aware of the incident and said an official statement would be issued in due course.