Armed Forces Day: Kaduna Gov Donates Medical Supplies, Relief Materials to Hospitals

Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani has on behalf of the state made a donation of medical supplies and relief materials to Army and Airforce hospitals.

Governor Sani announced the donation on Monday after laying the wreath at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, on the occasion of Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held in honour the nation’s fallen heroes.

“I reassure those they left behind of our commitment to their welfare, and strengthen our collaboration with the Nigerian Legion to ensure happy retirement for those who gave their all in the service of our dear country.

“I also visited the 44 Reference Hospital and NAF Base Hospital, Kaduna to see members of the Armed Forces who sustained injuries in the line of duty and are receiving treatment, and may the Almighty God to perfect their healing.

“We are proud of members of the Nigerian Armed Forces. We are indebted to them for their uncommon patriotism, sacrifices and selflessness,” governor Uba Sani assured.

The governor said pledged that the people of Kaduna shall continue to give the military maximum support as “they battle tirelessly to secure our citizens and country.”

Items donated wheelchairs, blankets and other medical equipment for the hospitals.